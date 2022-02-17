Tampa Bay Buccaneers Doing a “Ton of Work” to Acquire Seahawks QB Russell Wilson by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done a âton of workâ to potentially acquire star quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks.

Who have the #bucs been doing their homework on at the QB spot? What do they hope happens and which route will they most likely not go to fill the void left by Tom Brady? My report on NFL NOW on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/GmjwQ9bCAS — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 17, 2022

Tampa Bay is looking to replace the recently retired Tom Brady, who walked away from the game earlier this month. The club is also said to be interested in Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Wilson is no stranger to trade rumors, as Seattle’s lack of success of late has raised speculation on whether the club will look to deal the 33-year-old and embark on a rebuild.

There have also been reports on a potential fracture in the relationship between Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll, largely stemming from Carroll’s continued emphasis on running the football (with varying degrees of success).

While the Buccaneers would surely like to find a proven commodity at the position, Palmer notes the organization is happy with the development of second-year pro Kyle Trask and believe his skill set is in line with those quarterbacks available in the 2022 NFL Draft.

That being said, expect Tampa Bay to continue to explore the veteran QB market at all costs.

