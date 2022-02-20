Team Cavs Win NBA Skills Challenge by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA All-Star weekend festivities continued on Saturday night, with the NBA Skills Challenge taking center stage. Three teams competed in a series of events, including Team Shooting, Team Passing, Team Relay, and the Halfcourt Shot, earning points in each competition.

The top two teams from the first three events competed in the fourth and final challenge, the Halfcourt Shot.

Team Rooks, featuring Josh Giddey, Cade Cunningham, and Scottie Barnes, was the first to advance to the final. Who they faced in the final came down to a tiebreaker as Team Cavs, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen had a three-point shoot-off with Team Antetokounmpo, featuring Giannis, Thanasis, and Alex. Garland was the first player to sink a three, sending Team Cavs to the final.

It was elementary from there, as Evan Mobley hit a halfcourt shot in 5.5 seconds, besting the 9.9 seconds set by Team Rooks, securing the victory for the home team.

Evan Mobley hits a halfcourt shot in 5.5 seconds … that'll do it. #Cavs win the Skills Challenge. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) February 20, 2022

Next up at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is the Three-Point Contest. Luke Kennard is the odds-on favorite to win the event listed at +450, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.