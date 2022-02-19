The Avalanche will have Darcy Kuemper in net Saturday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

On Saturday, Darcy Kuemper will start in goal for the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Darcy Kuemper will start tonight, per Jared Bednar. Ryan Murray is in for Kurtis MacDermid. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) February 19, 2022

Kuemper is one of, if not the hottest goaltenders in the league, as he has gone 11-0-2 with a 1.87 GAA and .938 save percentage in his last 15 appearances. Kuemper is also coming off back-to-back shutouts over the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars.

The Avalanche are the odds-on favorite to represent the Western Conference in the Stanley Cup finals. They are also in the lead for the President’s Trophy. The Avalanche have a one-point lead over the Florida Panthers and a game in hand.

On Saturday, Kuemper and the Avalanche will take on the Buffalo Sabres. The Avs are huge favorites in this contest. They are +120 (-2.5) on the puck line, -450 on the money line, with an over/under of six, over (-114), under (-106).

