The Chicago Blackhawks have placed Jonathan Toews on injured reserve by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Chicago Blackhawks have placed Jonathan Toews on injured reserve, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Due to a concussion, Toews has been out of the lineup since Jan. 26. The Blackhawks captain has already been out the minimum amount of time required, so he can be activated at any time, but concussions can be tricky. Some athletes can get over a concussion almost immediately, while others can take months.

Toews missed all of last season due to an illness, and this year hasn’t gone as planned as he only has four goals and 19 points in 43 games. While Toews certainly won’t be dealt by the trade deadline next month, it is fair to wonder if the Blackhawks’ other superstar and future Hall of Famer, Patrick Kane, will be. In another lost season in Chicago, the team is likely just playing out the year with no legitimate playoff aspirations.

The Blackhawks will play the Stars on Friday. The Hawks are -188 (+1.5) on the puck line, +140 on the money line, with an over/under of 5.5, over (-114), under (-106) against the Jets. You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel Sportsbook.