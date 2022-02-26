The Flames will have Jacob Markstrom in net Saturday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Calgary Flames will have Jacob Markstrom in goal Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom had a seven-game winning streak snapped in a big way Thursday as he was pulled from the net during the team’s 7-1 thrashing by the Vancouver Canucks. Markstrom has been fantastic this season to the tune of a 2.11 goals-against average along with a .926 save percentage. If not for Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers, Markstrom may be the favorite for the Vezina Trophy.

The Flames and Markstrom have also taken off at the same time. The Flames currently sit first in the Pacific Division with a 30-14-6 record. They are three points ahead of the second-place Los Angeles Kings but have two games in hand.

The Flames will host the Wild on Saturday night. The Flames are +148 (-1.5) on the puck line, -164 on the money line, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-102), under (-124). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at the FanDuel Sportsbook.