The New Jersey Devils have activated Jack Hughes from the COVID-19 list by SportsGrid 7 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The New Jersey Devils have removed Jack Hughes from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils’ official website reports.

‼️ Safe to say Jack Hughes is out of Covid Protocol as he just jumped onto the ice with his teammates for #NJDevils practice. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 12, 2022

Hughes has missed the last three games for the Devils due to being placed on the list. His removal doesn’t necessarily mean he will play Sunday versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, but it is a strong sign pointing in that direction.

Hughes was New Jersey’s first overall draft pick in 2019. The Devils need Hughes to be the player they drafted him to be and he appeared on his way towards developing into a leading contributor as he had 12 goals and 15 assists in 28 games this season.

The Devils and nine other teams have the worst odds of bringing home the Stanley Cup in 2022 at +30,000.

You can find out the odds for each team at FanDuel Sportsbook.