The New Orleans Saints have restructured the contract of Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints have restructured the contract of wide receiver Michael Thomas, Field Yates of EPSN.com reports.

Source: the Saints’ cap moves are underway, as they’ve converted $14.565M of Michael Thomas’ compensation for 2022 and $18,206,608 of OT Ryan Ramczyk’s compensation for 2022 into signing bonuses, creating $26.217M in cap space. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 26, 2022

The restructured contract created approximately $14 million in salary cap room for the Saints and added two voidable years to the end of the contract for Thomas. The significant part of this move is that it all but guarantees that Thomas will play for the Saints in 2022. Thomas missed all of last season due to multiple ankle injuries.

The Saints are, to put it nicely, a team in flux. Future Hall of Famer Drew Brees retired before the 2021 season, leaving Jameis Winston behind center. Winston played admirably before the injury ended his season. That left the Saints with a combination of Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian as starting quarterbacks, and neither is good enough to get this team to where they want to go.

The Saints could also be without Alvin Kamara for part of this upcoming season as he is dealing with legal problems from an assault in Las Vegas during the Pro Bowl. The Saints offense could be a work in progress all offseason, but as of now, the same thing could be said for every team in the NFC South.

