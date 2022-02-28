The NHL Suspends All of its Business Relationships with Russian Partners by SportsGrid 35 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NHL Public Relations released a statement that the National Hockey League will suspend all of its business relationships with Russian partners due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Statement from the National Hockey League: https://t.co/r4jOj5uCrw pic.twitter.com/TPh84ntbDm — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 28, 2022

The league will also pause its Russian language social and digital media sites. The NHL will not consider Russia as a potential location for future competitions. The statement also expressed concern for Russian-born players and their families who still live in the country.

The last part of the statement seems like an attempt to shield Russian players, like Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals, from taking a strong stance against the war. The NHL implies that it’s potentially dangerous for Russian players and their families if they come out in opposition to Vladimir Putin or the Russian Federation.

This statement comes days after Ovechkin spoke to the media about the war, saying, “Please, no more war…It doesn’t matter who is in the war Russia, Ukraine, different countries. I think we live in a world, we have to live in peace and a great world.” While some praised Ovechkin’s statement, others saw it as his usual lukewarm fence-sitting.

Ovechkin and the Capitals face the Toronto Maples Leafs Monday in Washington.

