These Are Among Craziest Prop Bets You Can Make For Super Bowl LVI

Millions of people across the world will make their Super Bowl LVI viewing experience even more exciting by placing bets Sunday.

Sure, you can keep it simple by picking the Cincinnati Bengals or the Los Angeles Rams (-4) against the spread or a taking shot at the point total (48.5). But if you want to go more outside the box, there are prop bets galore — even at legal sportsbooks.

We’re not only talking about basic props like receiving yards and touchdown scorers either. You can get very, very creative if you sift through a book’s entire catalog.

Here are some of the wilder prop bets you can place for Super Bowl LVI, courtesy of PointsBet.

– Any quarterback to break the NFL championship passing yards record (YES, +5000)

– Total number of players to have a rushing attempt: OVER 7.5 (-140), UNDER 7.5 (+110)

– Receiving yards handicap: Cooper Kupp (-24.5) vs. Ja’Marr Chase (-115)

– Will an LSU alum win MVP: YES (+175), NO (-235)

– Non-quarterback to throw a touchdown (+1400)

– Last play of the game to be a kneel: YES (-200), NO (+150)

– Shortest field goal distance: over/under 27.5 yards (-115)

– Team with less net yards wins game: YES (+150, NO (-200)

– Cross-sport: Cale Makar points (+210) vs. Joe Burrow passing touchdowns (-300)

– Cooper Kupp first touchdown scorer AND Ja’Marr Chase second touchdown scorer (+3000)

The Rams and the Bengals are set to kick off from SoFi Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET.