This 23-Leg College Basketball Parlay That Hit Is Absolutely Absurd

We may have a time traveler on our hands.

One FanDuel Sportsbook user placed an absolutely absurd 23-leg parlay on 23 different college basketball games Tuesday and somehow came out on top.

The fortunate bettor placed a $1.10 wager down on the insane parlay, which had odds set at +90869356. The bettor went 22-for-23 with one of the picks voided and earned a whopping $532,478.03 payout. The void came as St. Louis, an 11-point favorite, beat St. Joseph’s 72-61 to result in a push.

FanDuel Sportsbook shared a tweet with all 22 of the teams who covered the spread or won on the moneyline, and you can watch it below:

(via IG / twolfyg)

This may go down as the best use of a single dollar of all-time.