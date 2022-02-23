This Dark Horse Team Should Warrant Eastern Conference Champion Bets The Cavaliers have +2500 odds to make the NBA Finals by Patrick McAvoy 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

If you had said before the season that the Cleveland Cavaliers realistically could make it to the NBA Finals, no one would’ve believed you.

But that’s the world we’re in.

The Cavaliers currently are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference — ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics to name a few teams — and could even rise higher by the time the 2021-22 regular season comes to a close. Cleveland has the ninth-easiest schedule remaining with opponent’s win percentage averaging out to .487, so don’t be surprised if they’re able to surpass the Philadelphia 76ers or even Chicago Bulls — who have the second-hardest schedule remaining.

Cleveland likely won’t win the championship this year and are a year or two away from truly being considered a contender, but did have two All-Stars this season in Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. They very well could have the Rookie of the Year in Evan Mobley. They also Caris LeVert, Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love and Isaac Okoro on the roster. They’re an extremely deep team all over.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently is giving the Cavaliers the seventh-best odds to win the Eastern Conference at +2500 — if you place a $100 wager, you would walk away with $2,500 in profit.

Cleveland already has stunned many this season, why not continue the impressive run? With an impressive mix of young studs and savvy veterans, the Cavaliers are the perfect candidate to make a deep run in the playoffs — and with odds like this, it could pay off in a major way if you jump now.