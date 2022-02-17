Thoughts & Prayers To Those Who Had Knicks Bets After Brutal Bad Beat The Knicks (-4.5) led by 18 points with 11 minutes left ... and lost by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Knicks took on the Nets on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden with Brooklyn severely shorthanded missing Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.

It paved the way for the Knicks to come away with a breeze of a victory, which, at least at first, looked like it would be the case. New York took a 20-point lead after the first quarter before stretching it to as large as 54-26 midway through the second quarter.

Those who took the Knicks moneyline, and even those who took New York -4.5 against the spread, probably turned off the television and went to bed thinking they made a few bucks back after losing some during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Wrong.

Instead, the Nets came all the way back from 18 points down with 11:19 remaining to not only cover the 4.5-point spread but earn a 111-106 win straight up.

That’s an all-timer, and many on Twitter shared their puzzled reactions:

Knicks bettors down bad rn — Swag 💸 (@SwagTheKilla) February 17, 2022

Knicks bettors you should he ashamed of yourselves — sabresthoughts (@sabresthoughts) February 17, 2022

Yeah #Knicks -4.5 bettors need a drink.



THAT WAS BRUTAL BUT CAM THOMAS BABYYYYYYY #BootUp — Carter PHL (@CarterthePower) February 17, 2022

That certainly makes for a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day.