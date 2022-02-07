Thunder may be without Lu Dort on Monday vs. Warriors by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to NBA.com’s Official Injury Report, Oklahoma City Thunder’s Lu Dort is questionable for Monday’s contest against the Golden State Warriors.

Dort is nursing a nasal fracture suffered in Friday’s victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The injury could force the 22-year-old on the sidelines for a second straight game after missing OKC’s previous matchup – a 113-103 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

This season, Dort is the Thunder’s second-leading scorer at 16.8 points per game (career-high) while adding 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest.

With leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander already sidelined, Dort’s absence saw Josh Giddey post one of his best performances of the season on Saturday, scoring 24 points to go along with four rebounds and eight assists – 36.8 FanDuel points. Giddey ($6,500 on FanDuel) has been one of the league’s most impressive rookies and will again have considerable upside in DFS circles if Dort is forced out of action.

Meanwhile, Tre Mann ($4,900 on FanDuel) and Ty Jerome ($3,700 on FanDuel) also stand to benefit from extra playing time and usage.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Thunder listed as 12 and a half point home underdogs and +590 on the Moneyline.