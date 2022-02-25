Thunder's Josh Giddey OUT Friday vs. Pacers by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

According to NBA.com’s Official Injury Report, Oklahoma City Thunder’s rookie Josh Giddey will not play in Friday’s contest against the Indiana Pacers due to soreness in his right hip.

A late addition to the injury report, Giddey played 37 minutes in last night’s blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns, likely indicating the ailment is not considered severe.

The 19-year-old has been amongst the league’s most impressive rookies, tallying per-game averages of 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists in 54 games. FanDuel Sportsbook has his Rookie of the Year odds set at +800.

In addition to Giddey, Oklahoma City will also be without third-year forward Lu Dort, who will miss his fourth straight game with a left shoulder sprain.

As a result, star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in line for a significant bump in usage. Without Giddey and Dort on the floor, SGA averages an elite 1.47 fantasy points per minute, with a 36.4 usage rate. The 23-year-old is coming off a 32-point, five-assist performance versus Phoenix and will be a core piece of many DFS lineups this evening.

Meanwhile, rookie guard Tre Mann, who has played 30 or more minutes in three straight games, should have another heavy workload. At $6,400 on FanDuel, Mann is certainly in play as a value option.

FanDuel Sportsbook has OKC as +7.5-point underdogs on the spread and +260 on the moneyline.