Today's NBA Best Bet: Target This Under In Dallas On Friday Night

Feels good to get back in the win column after cashing a ticket on the over in Chris Paul’s scoring prop on Thursday night. We’ll now try to make it two in a row with another win on Friday. Our best bet might seem a little familiar as it involves a play that we’ve already made a few times this season.

Let’s head down to Big D, where the Dallas Mavericks will host the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks, Total and Odds

Moneyline: 76ers +106 | Mavericks -124

Spread: 76ers +1.5 (-110) | Mavericks -1.5 (-110)

Total: Over 212.5 (-112) | Under 212.5 (-108)

NBA Championship Odds: 76ers +1,800 | Mavericks +4,200

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks, News, Analysis, and Picks

A few nights ago, we suffered a brutal beat on the under when the Thunder-Mavericks game went into overtime. However, I still believe our handicap was spot on and that the under was the right side in the contest. As a result, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that I’m coming back with another play on the under that involves the Mavericks just a few days later. Ironically, with the 76ers coming to town, we have a similar setup as in the aforementioned Mavs OT game. Both teams profile as an under team and we know that Dallas leads the league with a 32-18-2 (64%) mark to the under while the 76ers rank fourth in this category at 30-21-1 (60%).

In our earlier preview, we pointed out that Dallas is one of the slower-paced teams in the league, with an average of 99.3 possessions per game. As for Philadelphia, it ranks fifth-lowest in this metric with 99.7 possessions per game. Furthermore, Philadelphia ranks 27th in perimeter shooting with 11.1 three-point field goals per game.

Defensively, both teams are in the top six in terms of opponent three-point field goals allowed. That also explains why they’re in the top ten in defensive efficiency, with Dallas giving up 104.5 points per 100 possessions and Philadelphia allowing 105.9.

Combining their pace of play with perimeter defense is a great spot to take a position on the under. This is one bet you’ll want to lock up sooner rather than later to take advantage of some closing line value. It won’t surprise me if this total ends up a bit lower as we get closer to tip-off.

Pick: Under 212.5 (-108)

