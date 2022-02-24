Tom Brady Odds: It Seems Some Have Taken Notice Of 49ers’ Speculation Brady to San Francisco has been widely speculated by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Speculation has run rampant regarding how Tom Brady, who announced he would be stepping away after 22 seasons in the NFL, could return to the gridiron.

Brady, after all, seemingly left the door open regarding his playing future. He has yet to say the word “retirement” and has shared how he possesses a “never say never” mindset. To no surprise, it’s prompted many to think that Brady could return for his age-45 season, a personal goal that stems back to his time with the New England Patriots.

If Brady does return, however — and it’s a big if — there is a growing belief that it will not be for the Buccaneers despite spending the last two seasons in Tampa Bay. And one specific franchise that has entered the conversation is none other than Brady’s hometown San Francisco 49ers.

New England Patriots radio broadcaster Scott Zolak explained how he believes Brady joining the 49ers is what the quarterback “is focused on.” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio also shared how he believes Brady will ultimately play in San Francisco as of Week 1 of the upcoming season.

Well, it seems those in the betting world are taking notice of those rumors.

The 49ers now are ahead of the Buccaneers in regards to Brady’s first-snap odds on Bookies.com. San Francisco sits at 2-to-1 as the landing spot for Brady while Tampa Bay is the next team in line at +350. It’s worth noting, however, that Brady not returning (referred to as “None” in this circumstance) is atop the betting board at -250. It likely depicts how bookmakers feel of Brady’s current stance on retirement.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (+450), Patriots (6-to-1), Miami Dolphins (7-to-1), Green Bay Packers (8-to-1), Dallas Cowboys (15-to-1) and Denver Broncos (20-to-1) also are listed.

What team will Tom Brady be on next season?



(@bookies) pic.twitter.com/ObXQkhKRNR — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) February 23, 2022

Of course, there are a few key factors in his return, the first of which pertains to Brady’s contract. The seven-time Super Bowl champion had another season left on his deal in Tampa Bay so for him to land in San Francisco, or anywhere else, it would require a trade. It also would require a change of heart for Brady after expressing his desire to spend more time with his family, rather than into maintaining the competitive edge he had for so long.

The longtime Patriots signal-caller landing elsewhere is not the only Brady-specific betting market, though. Caesars Sportsbook revealed last week that Brady is 45-to-1 to win MVP for the 2022 NFL season with wagers refunded if he doesn’t take a snap all season.