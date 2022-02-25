Top Friday Night NBA Props: Back Devin Booker in New Role, Grab Rudy Gobert to Dominate Paint by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Teams are continuing to get back underway following last weekend’s All-Star break and to kick off the weekend, we’ve got two of our favorite player props in Friday’s action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Check out the prop projections given to you at SportsGrid for more prop bet possibilities in addition to this pair of players we believe should come out on top tonight. For this article, we used the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Devin Booker Over 7.5 Assists (-114)

No Chris Paul for the Phoenix Suns? No problem for Devin Booker who dished out a season-high 12 assists with his new on-ball duties for the team in their first game back from the All-Star Break against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Booker has shown he has the playmaking capability when called upon in the past when he averaged 6.6 assists across 134 starts prior to Paul’s arrival when Booker relinquished the on-ball duties for Phoenix. He smoked past this total on Thursday night which is why a flyer on ten assists at +215 or 12 assists at +480 may be worth a wager as well.

Rudy Gobert to Record a Double-Double (-180)

This is one of the steeper prices we have given out this season but the likelihood that it takes place far outweighs what juice you are laying on this number. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is a double-double machine with 35 in his 44 starts on the season, a 79.5 percent rate that translates to a breakeven price of -388. You may be getting a better price on the big man due to the fact that he hasn’t recorded one in either of his games since returning from a calf injury, but it’s expected a player of Gobert’s caliber will be just fine and bounce back in a big way in this spot. Take the Stifle Tower to grab his double-double on Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

