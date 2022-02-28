Top Monday Night NBA Props: KAT & Buddy Hield Hold Value In Points Market by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

We kick off the week with seven games on Monday’s NBA slate and to go with it, we’ve got a pair of player props that we believe hold some value.

Check out the prop projections given to you at SportsGrid for more prop bet possibilities in addition to this pair of players. For this article, we used the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 22.5 Points (-110)

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the best scorers in the NBA at his position and this total feels a bit too low for his capability. The All-Star is averaging 24.4 points per game this season and has found the over to this number in 34 of his 58 starts. More recently, he’s had at least 23 points in 10 of his past 14 outings and has shot a strong 53 percent from the field in that span along with a 40 percent clip from beyond the arc. This one feels simple, back Towns to go over his points total.

Buddy Hield Over 17.5 Points (-120)

It hasn’t quite clicked yet, but Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield is seeing plenty more usage with his new team than he was in the past with the Sacramento Kings. The five-year veteran has gone from an off-the-bench role player with his former team to a regular starter who is seeing nearly ten more minutes per game in Indiana. To go with it, he’s now averaging 19.5 points per game in his past six games and his 17.6 field goal attempts in that span is a large leap from just 12.6 in his first 55 games of the season with the Kings. Back the playing time and volume to help Hield go over this number.

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.