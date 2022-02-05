Top Saturday Night NBA Props: Back Paul & The Suns, Fade Bane In The Weekend Action by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It’s a six-game slate for the NBA on Saturday and to go with it, a pair of player props you should consider targeting amongst the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Chris Paul To Make 1 Three & Phoenix To Win (-130)

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul is certainly not known for his perimeter shooting, but the 11-time All-Star always finds a few chances to get a triple up each game. Paul has knocked down a three-pointer in 33 of his 51 games this season and has done so in eight of his last nine games. Meanwhile, the Suns are on an absolute tear over the last few weeks. They have won 14 of their last 16 games and an 11-game winning streak was just recently ended by a road loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Expect Phoenix to get back into the win column as 7.5-point favorites over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night and back Paul to continue to hit a three or two per game.

Desmond Bane Under 20.5 Points (-114)

A large part of the success for the Memphis Grizzlies this season has not only been the play of superstar Ja Morant, but also the emergence of second-year guard Desmond Bane. After starting the season with totals of 12.5 and 13.5, Bane is now seeing his totals pushing past 20 on the FanDuel Sportsbook. Although he is emerging as an efficient shooter and scorer, this feels too high for him. Bane has cleared this total just 18 times in 50 games this season and has stayed below it in four of his last five games. He is one of the most important players on a budding Memphis team, but fade Bane on this lofty total based on his season-long outputs.

