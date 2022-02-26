Top Saturday Night NBA Props: Blindly Back DeRozan, Allen Should Rule The Paint Against Wizards by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The weekend is in full swing on the hardwood as six games are set to tip-off on Saturday night’s slate. We’ve got a pair of player props that hold some value in the NBA to go with the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Check out the prop projections given to you at SportsGrid for more prop bet possibilities in addition to this pair of players. For this article, we used the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

DeMar DeRozan To Score 35+ Points (+180)

If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it, right? We backed Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan to drop 35 points on Thursday night, and the All-Star paid dividends, dropping 37 points in the win, including sinking a clutch and-one jumper to take a late lead. It marked his eighth straight game of 35 points or more, and it doesn’t seem like anyone is stopping him anytime soon. DeRozan has logged at least 20 field goal attempts in seven of those eight games. DeRozan’s volume combined with his ridiculous play lately gives us the confidence to back him until the well runs dry blindly.

Jarrett Allen To Record A Double-Double & Cleveland To Win (+130)

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen continues to have a strong season and was rewarded last weekend with the first All-Star selection of his career. The big man’s play has often been correlated with the team’s success which is why we will be backing him along with the Cavaliers in this player performance double. Allen has posted a double-double 30 times in 51 games this season, and when doing so, the team is a dominant 25-5 in those matchups. With such a strong correlation, moving Allen’s double-double price from -155 to +130 by taking the favorite Cleveland to win is a must-bet in this spot.

