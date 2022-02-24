Top Thursday Night NBA Props: Bulls All-Star DeRozan Stays Hot, Drummond Finds Footing With Nets by SportsGrid 9 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

As we return from the All-Star break to an enticing seven-game slate, we are back with our favorite player props to go with the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Check out the prop projections given to you at SportsGrid for more prop bet possibilities in addition to this pair of players we believe should come out on top tonight. For this article, we used the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

DeMar DeRozan To Score 35+ Points (+250)

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan is enjoying a career year in his first season with the team as he is currently third in points per game across the NBA. The All-Star starter has been on a tear in recent outings and has gone over this number in each of his last seven games which makes this price a bit puzzling. Chicago will take on an Atlanta Hawks team that ranks a lowly 22nd in the NBA in points allowed per game which may help DeRozan have yet another boisterous outing. Getting a price like this on something that has occurred in seven straight games is far too attractive to pass up, even if DeRozan hasn’t played with the Bulls in eight days. Take the All-Star to reach this threshold on Thursday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

Andre Drummond Over 11.5 Rebounds (+104)

A piece of the blockbuster James Harden/Ben Simmons trade that went under the radar was the inclusion of Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets. Drummond has already been slotted into the starting lineup for his first three games with the team and when he is given the nod, the big man’s rebounding ability is often on full display. In 15 starts between his time with the Philadelphia 76ers and his recent starts with the Nets, the center has found the over on this number seven times which gives us a great bargain on this +200 price. Back Drummond in this spot as someone who remains a dominant rebounder when he is on the floor.

