Top Tuesday Night NBA Props: Back Embiid & 76ers, Fade Ingram's 3-Point Shooting by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Ten games pack the NBA slate on this Tuesday night and to prepare you for the action, we’ve got a pair of player props you should consider targeting. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Check out the prop projections given to you at SportsGrid for more prop bet possibilities in addition to this pair of players we believe should come out on top tonight. For this article, we used the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Joel Embiid To Record A Double-Double & Philadelphia To Win (+200)

Since Thanksgiving, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has made his push for league MVP and it has come with some gaudy stats from the four-time All-Star. Embiid has recorded a double-double in eight of his last nine games and in 22 of 32 games since his return from a lengthy November absence due to COVID protocols. Of those 22 double-doubles he has notched in that span, Philadelphia is 15-7 which gives us a solid correlation in this player performance double. It’s a tough spot against the Phoenix Suns who currently hold the best record in the league, but the 76ers are certainly good enough to compete and Embiid will be at the forefront of that effort. Back the big man in this performance double at an attractive price on Tuesday night.

Brandon Ingram Under 1.5 Made Threes (+116)

Although New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has developed into one of the elite scorers in the league, he will often struggle to do so at all three levels. Ingram is averaging 22.5 points per game this season, but 4.6 three-point attempts per game is a far drop from his average of 6.2 and 6.1 in the previous two seasons. In turn, his made threes have dropped off and the All-Star has stayed under this total in 24 of 39 games this season. In more recent outings, Ingram has gone under in four of his past five appearances and only took one three-point attempt in two of them. It doesn’t seem to be a focal point of his offensive repertoire and we will look to capitalize on that in this spot. Take Ingram to stay below his three-point total on Tuesday night against the Houston Rockets.

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.