Top Wednesday Night NBA Props: Back Harden while Fading Doncic From the Perimeter by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

What a Tuesday night for our prop bets as Gary Trent Jr. notched his 5th straight 30-point outing, and we hit our +1000 winner! We’ve got nine games on tap this Wednesday in the NBA, and we have a pair of player props you should consider targeting amongst the action, including a shocking number you need to get down on right now. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Check out the prop projections given to you at SportsGrid for more prop bet possibilities in addition to this pair of players we believe should come out on top tonight.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

James Harden Over 2.5 Made Threes (+122)

This was a weird one to see at plus-money. Brooklyn Nets star James Harden has taken over the role of the primary scorer on the team since the injury to teammate Kevin Durant and has done well without him on the court. Harden is taking his fair share of three-pointers and has cashed the over in 23 of his 43 outings this season. The All-Star has made sure to get his perimeter attempts up in the past few games with seven or more three-point attempts in three of his previous four games. He’ll also be going up against a Kings team that ranks 24th in the NBA in three-point percentage allowed, which leaves more reason to believe why he can pass this threshold. Take Harden to go over this total on Wednesday night in Sacramento.

Luka Doncic Under 2.5 Made Threes (+118)

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been relatively hot from beyond the arc over his past few games. The 22-year-old has knocked down four three-pointers in three of his past four games, which is a trend to the over, but his season-long game logs show a bit of a different story. This is a total that Doncic has cleared just 14 times in 36 games on the season as his three-point shooting is down more than five percent from last year. It’s a solid sell-high spot on this number as you are getting plus-money on him to go under, which we always try to target. Fade Doncic from downtown on Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.