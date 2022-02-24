Trail Blazers Eric Bledsoe Out Thursday Against Warriors by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Casey Holdahl reports Eric Bledsoe will miss Thursday’s matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors, delaying his debut with the team.

Sounds like there’s a good chance Keon Johnson (right ankle) makes his Trail Blazers debut Thursday versus Warriors though it also sounds like Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles) isn’t especially close to playing. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) February 23, 2022

Bledsoe, acquired by Portland from the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 4, is dealing with a lingering Achilles injury. As a member of the Clippers, Bledsoe last played in a 111-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 3, logging 20 minutes, seven points, three rebounds, and seven assists. Starting 29 games for the Clippers, Bledsoe averaged 25 minutes, 10 points, three rebounds, and four assists per game.

Anfernee Simons will likely remain in the starting rotation for Thursday’s matchup against the Warriors and is priced at $7,600 on FanDuel. Seeing an uptick in production because of the absence of Damian Lillard, Simons is averaging 29 minutes, 17 points, three rebounds, and four assists, appearing in 53 games.

Portland is a 9.5-point home underdog Thursday against the Golden State Warriors on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 223.5-point total.