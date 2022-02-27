Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns Betting Guide: Suns Can Get It Done As Home Dogs by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s a matchup amongst the upper echelon of the Western Conference standings as the fourth-seeded Utah Jazz will travel to Phoenix to take on the top-seeded Suns as Sunday night’s headliner in the NBA.

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Jazz -144 | Suns +122

Spread: Jazz -2.5 (-110) | Suns +2.5 (-110)

Total: 225 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns News, Analysis, and Picks

You would undoubtedly see the Suns as the favorite on their home court at full strength. The loss of point guard Chris Paul is crucial here as it has not only taken 14.9 points and 10.7 assists per game off the floor, but it has forced leading scorer Devin Booker to handle on-ball duties. It’s not his specialty, but Booker has done well, notching 12 assists in the team’s first game without Paul.

As for the Jazz, their recent form has been woeful away from Salt Lake City. Utah has lost nine of their past ten road games, including a six-point loss to Phoenix last month. As good as they have been throughout the season, they are unbackable on the road as things stand, especially when they are being listed as road favorites.

Even without Paul, the Suns have remained mostly healthy. Paul is their only significant injury as things stand. Cameron Johnson has filled in for Paul and done quite well in the starting lineup, averaging 18 points in the two games since the All-Star Break. Between some potential overreaction to Paul’s injury and recent poor road showings for the Jazz, Phoenix is worth backing in this spot.

The Pick: Suns +2.5 (-110)

All NCAAM basketball game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.