Warriors' Klay Thompson Won't Play Tuesday vs. Timberwolves

Klay Thompson’s absence will stretch at least one more game, as the three-time NBA Champion remains out with a non-specified illness. Thompson missed Sunday night’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks and will also sit out Tuesday’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Anthony Slater tweeted that it’s possible Thompson flies out to join the Golden State Warriors for their rematch with the Mavs on Thursday but is considered day-to-day.

Steve Kerr called Klay Thompson “day-to-day” and said he may fly and join the Warriors in Dallas for Thursday’s game. Out tomorrow. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 1, 2022

Thompson’s efforts have been hit or miss as he works his way back into game shape after sitting out the past couple of seasons with various injuries. Big Smokey is averaging 17.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 17 games this year.

The Dubs can go several ways with their lineup with Thompson out. On Sunday, they started Andrew Wiggins at small forward, Gary Payton II at shooting guard, with Moses Moody starting at power forward. We’re anticipating a similar configuration against the T-Wolves.

Action hasn’t wrapped up on Monday yet, but FanDuel Sportsbook already has a line up for tomorrow’s contest. The Warriors are priced as +1 underdogs against the upstart Timberwolves.