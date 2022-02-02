Washington Selects Commanders As The Team's New Name by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Washington Football Team will now be known as the Washington Commanders. ESPN’s Field Yates confirmed the name change for probably one of the worst-kept secrets in recent memory.

It's official: the Washington Football Team is now the Washington Commanders. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 2, 2022

The team’s new name was leaked one day before the unveiling after Brad Freitas, a helicopter reporter, spotted some signage inside FedEx Field.

One would think that someone in the stadium security would’ve thought to cover up the signage or at least put it in a dimly lit part of the stadium. Washington made a pretty big deal out of selecting the new team name only to be upstaged due to its lack of competence.

In 2021, season ticket holders were even a part of the process as the team distributed different lists of up to ten names to identify a possible fan favorite. However, given the efforts of everyone involved, the Commanders might seem a bit underwhelming for a process that spanned almost two years. It’ll be interesting to see how Washington fans react to the new name and whether they’ll embrace it with the same enthusiasm as their previous moniker.

