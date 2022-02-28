Washington State Cougars vs. Oregon State Beavers Betting Guide: Back Wazzou Against Lowly OSU by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Among Monday’s action, the front end of a back-to-back conference matchup between Washington State and Oregon State stands out. The Cougars will look to end a tough skid of six losses in their past seven outings while the Beavers are hoping to end a 14-game losing streak. Let’s dive into the odds of this matchup and see where the value may lie.

Washington State Cougars vs. Oregon State Beavers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Washington State -360 | Oregon State +280

Spread: Washington State -8 (-110) | Oregon State +8 (-110)

Total: 137.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Washington State Cougars vs. Oregon State Beavers News, Analysis, and Picks

It’s been a tough past three weeks for Washington State. The Cougars were hovering near the bubble after ripping off five straight wins in conference play only to drop their next six of seven, which leaves their NCAA hopes in the hands of the Pac-12 Tournament next week. The team certainly has some talent and a tenacious defense that can cause opponents some trouble. The defense currently ranks 23rd in the nation on KenPom and forces turnovers at the highest rate in the conference.

As for Oregon State, it’s been a tough season for the program. They are the clear-cut worst power conference team in the country and have lost all but four of their conference games by double-digits. When you allow an effective field goal percentage and offensive rebounding percentage that each ranks in the bottom 30 in the nation, it’s going to be difficult to stop opponents and stay in games. The Beavers were pitiful in a 40-point drubbing they suffered at the hands of UCLA on Saturday and seeing the Cougars, who many believe are a bit better than their record indicates, laying single-digits here feels like a bargain.

Back Washington State on a number that feels far too small against this low of an opponent.

The Pick: Washington State -8 (-110)

