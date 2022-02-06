Why You Should Bet Cooper Kupp Super Bowl Over Despite Historic Number Kupp has reached the Over on his receiving prop 15 times in 20 games by Sean T. McGuire 40 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

To say that Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has been profitable this season would be a massive understatement, and it’s fair to think he’ll continue to be just that in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kupp has cashed in on his receiving yard Over in 15 of the 20 games he’s played this season, including each of the Rams’ last two playoff wins. That means he’s made bettors money 75% of the time they placed a wager on his prop bet.

It has prompted Kupp to enter Super Bowl LVI with a historic number on his receiving prop. DraftKings Sportsbook has Kupp’s receiving prop set at over/under 102.5 yards. A $120 bet on the Over at DraftKings would pay out $220 if Kupp was successful.

It’s believed to be a Super Bowl record, according to Yahoo! Sports, breaking a previous record set by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (over/under 98.5) in Super Bowl LV.

Nevertheless, Kupp still presents an enticing bet given both his season-long numbers and other performances in Super Bowl history.

First, Kupp has surpassed 103 yards in 13 of his 20 games this season. He has just two games this season with 70 or less yards, both of which came against the Arizona Cardinals. He eclipsed 100-plus yards in three of LA’s five games against AFC opponents this season.

Additionally, Kupp joins a list of pass catchers who enter the Super Bowl with the highest receiving total. Most recently, Kelce eclipsed his total against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It marked a fourth straight Super Bowl in which the pass catcher that entered with the highest receiving prop reached the Over. The player with the highest receiving yardage prop is 10-8 to the Over since 2004, according to Yahoo.

Of note, Kupp’s reception prop is set at over/under 8.5 catches while he’s -190 as an anytime touchdown scorer. Neither of those seem as enticing as his yardage prop, which could increase throughout the rest of the week before Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.