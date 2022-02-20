Wild to go with Kaapo Kahkonen in net against high-powered Oilers on Sunday night by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Despite facing one of the most lethal power play attacks in the National Hockey League, the Minnesota Wild will deploy their backup goalie in Edmonton against the Oilers on Sunday night.

Kaapo Kahkonen starts tonight for #mnwild. Calen Addison will play for Jordie Benn, Nick Bjugstad for Nico Sturm (1st healthy scratch this season).



Fourth line: Duhaime-Dewar-Bjugstad



Defense pairs: Goligoski-Spurgeon; Brodin-Kulikov; Merrill-Addison — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) February 20, 2022

Kaapo Kahkonen will have his work cut out for him matching up against one of the hottest teams in the Western Conference. The Oilers come into this one as winners of five straight, with the Wild directly in their sights in the standings. Minnesota is just four points ahead of the surging Oilers, with the fourth seed in the west.

Even though he is behind starter Cam Talbot on the depth chart, Kahkonen is putting up number one goaltender numbers. The 25-year-old has a sparkling 11-3-2 record on the season to go along with a .921 save percentage and 2.53 goals-against average.

This game is essentially a pick ’em between a pair of teams neck and neck in the standings as Minnesota is a slight moneyline favorite at -111 over at FanDuel Sportsbook.