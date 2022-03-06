ACC Conference Tournament Bracket Set: Duke is Minus-Money To Cut Down the Nets In BK
With the ACC regular season in the books, the field is set for the 2022 ACC Tournament and FanDuel Sportsbook has listed Duke as the favorite at -130.
The tournament is being held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, with first-round action set to begin on Tuesday, March 8. Second-round games are scheduled for March 9, while quarterfinal and semifinal matchups will tip-off on March 10, and 11. The tournament will conclude with the conference championship matchup on Saturday, March 12 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.
The 15 ACC teams competing in the tournament are as follows: No. 1 Duke, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 North Carolina, No. 4 Miami, No. 5 Wake Forest, No. 6 Virginia, No. 7. Virginia Tech, No. 8 Florida State, No. 9 Syracuse, No. 10 Clemson, No. 11 Louisville, No. 12 Pittsburgh, No. 13 Boston College, No. 14 Georgia Tech, and No. 15 North Carolina State.
To no surprise, top-seeded Duke is a strong favorite at -130 to win the ACC Tournament. The next-shortest odds are shared by No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 5 Wake Forest at a hefty +900 with No. 3 North Carolina not far behind at +950. The Tar Heels were the only team of those three to notch a regular-season win over the Blue Devils.
The winner of the tournament will qualify for the NCAA Tournament via an automatic bid., aka March Madness. An automatic bid is awarded to the team that wins their respective conference, thus clinching an NCAA tournament berth, which begins on March 15-16 with the First Four.
The field of 68 is announced on Selection Sunday, March 13, at 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS with the Final Four April 2 and the Championship Game on Monday, April. 4.
TUESDAY, MARCH 8
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9
Game 4: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Syracuse, 12:00 p.m., ESPN
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 Wake Forest, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech, 7:00 p.m., ESPN2
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 6 Virginia, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
THURSDAY, MARCH 10
Game 8: No. 1 Duke vs. TBD, 12:00 p.m., ESPN
Game 9: No. 4 Miami vs. TBD, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Game 10: No. 2 Notre Dame vs. TBD, 7:00 p.m., ESPN2
Game 11: No. 3 North Carolina vs. TBD, 9:30 p., ESPN
FRIDAY, MARCH 11
Game 12: TBD vs. TBD, 7:00 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Game 13: TBD vs. TBD, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
SATURDAY, MARCH 12 – CHAMPIONSHIP
Game 14: TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m., ESPN