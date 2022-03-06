ACC Conference Tournament Bracket Set: Duke is Minus-Money To Cut Down the Nets In BK

With the ACC regular season in the books, the field is set for the 2022 ACC Tournament and FanDuel Sportsbook has listed Duke as the favorite at -130.

The tournament is being held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, with first-round action set to begin on Tuesday, March 8. Second-round games are scheduled for March 9, while quarterfinal and semifinal matchups will tip-off on March 10, and 11. The tournament will conclude with the conference championship matchup on Saturday, March 12 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The 15 ACC teams competing in the tournament are as follows: No. 1 Duke, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 North Carolina, No. 4 Miami, No. 5 Wake Forest, No. 6 Virginia, No. 7. Virginia Tech, No. 8 Florida State, No. 9 Syracuse, No. 10 Clemson, No. 11 Louisville, No. 12 Pittsburgh, No. 13 Boston College, No. 14 Georgia Tech, and No. 15 North Carolina State.

Duke: -130 Wake Forest: +900 Notre Dame: +900

North Carolina: +950 Virginia Tech: +1100 Miami Florida: +1200

Virginia: +1700 Syracuse: +5000 Florida State: +5000

Louisville: +9000 Clemson: +9000 North Carolina State: +12000

Georgia Tech: + 13000 Pittsburgh: +20000 Boston College: +20000

To no surprise, top-seeded Duke is a strong favorite at -130 to win the ACC Tournament. The next-shortest odds are shared by No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 5 Wake Forest at a hefty +900 with No. 3 North Carolina not far behind at +950. The Tar Heels were the only team of those three to notch a regular-season win over the Blue Devils.

The winner of the tournament will qualify for the NCAA Tournament via an automatic bid., aka March Madness. An automatic bid is awarded to the team that wins their respective conference, thus clinching an NCAA tournament berth, which begins on March 15-16 with the First Four.

The field of 68 is announced on Selection Sunday, March 13, at 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS with the Final Four April 2 and the Championship Game on Monday, April. 4.

TUESDAY, MARCH 8

Game 1: No. 12 Pittsburgh vs. No. 13 Boston College, 2:00 p.m., ACC Network

Game 2: No. 10 Pittsburgh vs. No. 15 North Carolina State, 4:30 p.m., ACC Network

Game 3: No. 11 Louisville vs. No. 14 Georgia Tech, 7:00 p.m., ACC Network

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

Game 4: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Syracuse, 12:00 p.m., ESPN Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 Wake Forest, 2:30 p.m., ESPN Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech, 7:00 p.m., ESPN2 Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 6 Virginia, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

Game 8: No. 1 Duke vs. TBD, 12:00 p.m., ESPN

Game 9: No. 4 Miami vs. TBD, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Game 10: No. 2 Notre Dame vs. TBD, 7:00 p.m., ESPN2

Game 11: No. 3 North Carolina vs. TBD, 9:30 p., ESPN

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

Game 12: TBD vs. TBD, 7:00 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Game 13: TBD vs. TBD, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

SATURDAY, MARCH 12 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Game 14: TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m., ESPN