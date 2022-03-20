Alex Ovechkin Ties Wayne Gretzky with 12th 40-Goal Season by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Alex Ovechkin continues to intensify the debate over who the greatest goal scorer in the history of the NHL is. A couple of weeks ago, the Great Eight passed Jaromir Jagr for third on the all-time scoring list, leaving him 124 short of tying Wayne Gretzky’s record.

Although he’s got some ground to make up in the all-time race, he tied another one of the Great One’s records on Sunday, scoring his 40th goal of the season against the Dallas Stars. That makes it 40-goal season number 12 for Ovechkin, tying Gretzky for the most in NHL history.

Ovechkin PPG/40th goal of season.



He ties NHL record with his 12th 40-goal season.



Gretzky also with 12 40-goal seasons. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) March 20, 2022

Ovechkin’s tally came on the powerplay in the second period against the Stars. Fittingly, the assists came from a couple of longtime teammates, Evgeny Kuznetsov and John Carlson.

The goal cut the Stars lead in half to 2-1; however, they quickly re-took the two-goal lead on Roope Hintz’s second snipe of the game. FanDuel Sportsbook has bettors covered with a live line on the contest.