Alex Ovechkin Ties Wayne Gretzky with 12th 40-Goal Season

Alex Ovechkin continues to intensify the debate over who the greatest goal scorer in the history of the NHL is. A couple of weeks ago, the Great Eight passed Jaromir Jagr for third on the all-time scoring list, leaving him 124 short of tying Wayne Gretzky’s record.

Although he’s got some ground to make up in the all-time race, he tied another one of the Great One’s records on Sunday, scoring his 40th goal of the season against the Dallas Stars. That makes it 40-goal season number 12 for Ovechkin, tying Gretzky for the most in NHL history.

Ovechkin’s tally came on the powerplay in the second period against the Stars. Fittingly, the assists came from a couple of longtime teammates, Evgeny Kuznetsov and John Carlson.

The goal cut the Stars lead in half to 2-1; however, they quickly re-took the two-goal lead on Roope Hintz’s second snipe of the game. FanDuel Sportsbook has bettors covered with a live line on the contest.

