Andrew Wiggins Out Wednesday Against Celtics by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports Andrew Wiggins will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

Andrew Wiggins and Nemanja Bjelica are both out sick for the Warriors tonight. Non-COVID. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 17, 2022

Wiggins, alongside Nemanja Bjelica, reportedly has a non-COVID illness. An integral part of the Warriors’ rotation, Wiggins has started 62 games this season, last playing in a 122-109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Mar. 12, scoring 21 points in 35 minutes of action, recording seven rebounds and four assists. He averages 32 minutes, 17 points, four rebounds, and two assists per game this season.

With Wiggins out of the rotation, expect Jordan Poole to likely start and see an uptick in production. Priced at $7,100 on FanDuel, Poole averages 29 minutes, 17 points, three rebounds, and four assists per game, starting in 38 of the 63 games he has played this season. Last entering the starting rotation in a 126-112 win over the Washington Wizards on Mar. 14, Poole played 32 minutes, scoring 20 points, recording two rebounds and three assists.

The Warriors are a 1.5-point home favorite against the Celtics Wednesday on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 220-point total.