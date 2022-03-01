Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt Questionable for Timberwolves vs. Warriors by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Minnesota Timberwolves could be down two starters against one of the NBA’s best.

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game vs Golden State:



QUESTIONABLE

Edwards – Left Patella Tendinopathy

Vanderbilt – Left Shoulder Soreness



OUT

Bolmaro – G League Assignment

Wright IV – Left UCL Injury — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) March 1, 2022

According to the team’s Official PR Twitter account, both Anthony Edwards and Jarred Vanderbilt are listed as questionable for Tuesday’s matchup with the Golden State Warriors.

Edwards, who is coming off a 17 point performance against the Cleveland Cavalier last night, is said to be dealing with tendinitis in his left patellar tendon. Should he ultimately be ruled out, Malik Beasley ($3,600 on FanDuel) would likely take Edwards’s spot in the starting five and would instantly become one of the better value plays in Tuesday DFS contests.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt draws the questionable tag due to the soreness in his right shoulder. While he doesn’t provide much value in the way of scoring, the 22-year-old has become one of their most reliable defenders. Jaden McDaniels ($4,700) would be the prime candidate to replace Vanderbilt in the starting lineup if the latter is unable to go. McDaniels poured in 17 points in just 18 minutes on Monday and like Beasley, would certainly be a worthwhile DFS target.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Timberwolves as +3 home underdogs on the spread and +128 on the Moneyline.