Arizona Cardinals Agree to Contract Extensions with GM Steve Keim and HC Kliff Kingsbury by SportsGrid 14 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Arizona Cardinals have extended the contracts of general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Sources: #AZCardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury and GM Steve Keim have both agreed to terms on new contract extensions following a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2022

Both contracts will keep Keim and Kingsbury with the Cardinals through 2027, assuming they last the length of the agreement. Keim has been the Cardinals general manager since 2013, while Kingsbury has been the head coach since 2019.

Kingsbury’s success can be tied to quarterback Kyler Murray, but Arizona did make the playoffs for the first time since 2015 even with the former No. 1 overall pick on the shelf for three games. These extensions come days after Murray’s agent released a statement about his client’s desire to sign a long-term deal with the club. Murray obviously wants his future contract to be a priority for the team, but the Cardinals must have felt locking up Keim and Kingsbury was a more pressing matter.

