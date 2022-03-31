Arizona Coyotes Forward Clayton Keller Done For The Season by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Arizona Coyotes announced on Twitter that Clayton Keller underwent surgery for a fractured leg and will miss the remainder of the regular season.

INJURY UPDATE: Coyotes forward Clayton Keller underwent successful surgery last night to repair a fractured leg. Keller is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery. He will be out 4-6 months. pic.twitter.com/DQbtv01tfF — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) March 31, 2022

The injury will keep Keller sidelined for four to six months, but he is expected to make a full recovery. He sustained the injury against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, crashing into the end board legs first in the third period. Keller left the game on a stretcher and was taken to the hospital.

Keller released a tweet thanking fans and medical staff for support, “Want to thank my teammates, the fans, and medical personnel for the love and support last night! Unfortunately, the season’s over for me, but I’m resting comfortably at the hospital in good spirits. I will be back better than ever for day one next season!“

Keller leads the Yotes in scoring with 28 goals and 35 assists. The Coyotes have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

