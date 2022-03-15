Atlanta Falcons Enter Deshaun Watson Sweepstakes by SportsGrid 4 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Atlanta Falcons have sprung up as a potential destination for Deshaun Watson.

The Falcons have emerged as a sleeper team to acquire Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, league sources tell @mortreport and me. The Falcons join the Panthers, Saints and Browns as teams that have met with, or are interested in, trading for Watson. More to come on ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

Watson has already met with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers before his scheduled meeting with the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday. Falcons team owner Arthur Blank is apparently “fond” of Watson. We assume his fondness refers to his play on the field and not the 22 civil lawsuits against Watson alleging sexual assault.

The assumption around the league is that the Panthers and Saints are the frontrunners to land Watson, but Atlanta will join Cleveland in a hail-mary attempt to land the quarterback.

Watson last played in 2020, completing 382 passes for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns for the Houston Texans. For a trade to take place, Watson will have to waive his no-trade clause and the Houston Texans will have to agree to the terms of the offer.

