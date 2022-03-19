Atlanta Falcons Have Re-Signed Weapon Cordarrelle Patterson by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Cordarrelle Patterson has re-signed with the Atlanta Falcons, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports.

Arthur Smith, Dave Ragone & Co. keep a key offensive piece coming off career-highs in touches (205), yards from scrimmage (1166) and TDs (11). — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 19, 2022

The Falcons couldn’t afford to lose Patterson as their offense has little in the way of playmakers outside of tight end Kyle Pitts. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the entire season due to gambling on NFL games and Russell Gage was lost in free agency to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This week, the team made all sorts of news as they attempted to trade for Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans. That trade would’ve forced the team to deal quarterback Matt Ryan, something that may still happen but remains to be seen.

The Falcons will have difficulty competing for a division title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They probably thought they had a chance when Tom Brady was still retired, especially with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers also having significant question marks at quarterback. The Falcons are +800 to win the NFC South. You can find the odds for every NFL team to win their division at the FanDuel Sportsbook.