Atlanta Falcons Will Meet with Deshaun Watson on Wednesday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Atlanta Falcons will meet with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Wednesday.

The #Falcons will meet with #Texans QB Deshaun Watson today, per me and @TomPelissero, the fourth such meeting for a team that has extended a trade offer for Watson. The #Saints, #Panthers, and #Browns are the others. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that the Falcons were interested in Watson, and now they’ll get a meeting with the quarterback. Watson has already met with the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, and Cleveland Browns.

Falcons team owner Arthur Blank is apparently “fond” of Watson, who is embattled with 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault.

The Panthers and Saints are still seen as the frontrunners to land Watson, but perhaps something will come out of this meeting with Atlanta.

Watson last played in 2020, completing 382 passes for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns for the Houston Texans. For a trade to take place, Watson will have to waive his no-trade clause and the Houston Texans will have to agree to the terms of the offer.

