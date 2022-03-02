Atlanta's Onyeka Okongwu Will Not Return To Game vs. Celtics by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu will not return to Tuesday night’s matchup with the Boston Celtics as he undergoes concussion protocols, per reporter Brad Rowland.

Onyeka Okongwu (concussion evaluation) is OUT for the rest of the game. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) March 2, 2022

Okongwu was hit in the head during the first half and did not return to the game after heading to the locker room. With John Collins sidelined with an injury of his own, the loss of Okongwu piled on to the Hawks’ problems. Atlanta is left relatively thin in the frontcourt for the remainder of the game. The Hawks currently trail the Celtics in the fourth quarter.

Okongwu has averaged 8.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 28 appearances on the season. With the second-year player out for the rest of the game, look for Gorgui Dieng to see some more action in the fourth quarter.

