Avalanche Acquire Josh Manson From Ducks Ahead of NHL Trade Deadline
On Monday, the Colorado Avalanche added to their defensive corps as they gear up for a run at the Stanley Cup. Elliotte Friedman confirmed that the Avs acquired defenseman Josh Manson from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for prospect Drew Helleson and a draft pick.
Manson is a defensive specialist, spending most of his time in the defending zone to neutralize top-scoring lines. The 30-year-old starts just 29.1% of his shifts in the opponents’ end, leading to nine points through 45 games. Still, Manson has strong analytics upside relative to his zone starts, putting up a 45.4% Corsi rating across all strengths.
Helleson is a second-round draft pick of the Avs from the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The 20-year-old has 25 points in 32 games in his third season with Boston College. Helleson adds a new dynamic to the Ducks’ youth movement as they build for the future.
