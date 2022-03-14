Avalanche Acquire Josh Manson From Ducks Ahead of NHL Trade Deadline by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

On Monday, the Colorado Avalanche added to their defensive corps as they gear up for a run at the Stanley Cup. Elliotte Friedman confirmed that the Avs acquired defenseman Josh Manson from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for prospect Drew Helleson and a draft pick.

Drew Helleson and a pick back to ANA — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 14, 2022

Manson is a defensive specialist, spending most of his time in the defending zone to neutralize top-scoring lines. The 30-year-old starts just 29.1% of his shifts in the opponents’ end, leading to nine points through 45 games. Still, Manson has strong analytics upside relative to his zone starts, putting up a 45.4% Corsi rating across all strengths.

Helleson is a second-round draft pick of the Avs from the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The 20-year-old has 25 points in 32 games in his third season with Boston College. Helleson adds a new dynamic to the Ducks’ youth movement as they build for the future.

Adding Manson won’t impact the Avalanche in the Stanley Cup futures market. They remain the odds-on favorite to hoist hockey’s holy grail, currently listed at +400 over at FanDuel Sportsbook.