Baylor's Cryer To Have Status Evaluated “Game To Game” the Rest of the Way by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Baylor guard LJ Cryer (foot) will have his status evaluated “game to game” for the remainder of the season, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

NEWS: Scott Drew tells me that LJ Cryer will have his status evaluated "game to game" for the rest of the 21-22 season.



Cryer (13.5 PPG) is Baylor's second-leading scorer and has not played since 2/16 due to a foot injury.https://t.co/MKssgWXGnP — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 2, 2022

The quote comes from head coach Scott Drew as Cryer has missed nine of Baylor’s past ten games and has not seen the floor since February 16th. Cryer was the team’s leading scorer before suffering the injury and would be a crucial blow to the team’s offensive punch if he is out for the rest of the year. The Bears were already dealt some tough injury news this season when forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua was lost for the year due to a knee injury.

Cryer has averaged 13.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game in 19 appearances on the season. While he remains out of the lineup, expect Dale Bonner to continue to see an uptick in minutes in his role coming off the bench.

Baylor National Championship Odds

The Baylor Bears are currently +220 to make the Final Four and +1000 to win the National Championship, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.