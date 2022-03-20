Bengals Add to O-Line by Signing La'el Collins to 3-Year Contract by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Cincinnati Bengals have made it clear that protecting franchise cornerstone Joe Burrow is top of the off-season priority list.

The Bengals added Alex Cappa and Ted Karras earlier in the week, inking both offensive linemen to three-year deals. On Sunday, they continued to upgrade their o-line, adding La’el Collins on a three-year pact.

LET'S GOOOOO! LA'EL COLLINS IS A BENGAL!



We've signed free agent OT La’el Collins to a three-year contract that lasts through the 2024 season. pic.twitter.com/yCMcEyKZsO — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 20, 2022

Collins had spent the first six seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. The LSU product was released at the beginning of the week after starting just 10 games for the Cowboys this season.

The Bengals desperately needed to upgrade their offensive line after giving up the most sacks in the NFL last season. Still, Burrow managed to lead Cincinnati to their first Super Bowl since 1989, losing to the Los Angeles Rams.

Burrow, Joe Mixon, and the rest of the Bengals offense can set the bar even higher next season behind an improved o-line.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Cincy moderately priced at +2200 on the Super Bowl futures board.