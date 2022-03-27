Bettors Who Took Over In Flames-Oilers Had Easy Night Amid Slugfest The Over hit early in the second period by Jenna Ciccotelli 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Bettors who took the over in Saturday night’s game between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers didn’t have to wait long at all to profit.

A five-goal first period (with a 3-2 Calgary advantage) may have raised some eyebrows, but that wasn’t enough to decide the total, which was set at 6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. However, bettors didn’t have to wait too much longer, as two goals were scored in the opening four minutes of the second period to seal the deal for those who took the Over.

The sides headed into the second intermission with 11 total goals, with the Flames remaining ahead by one goal at 6-5.

At that point, moneyline bettors may have been worried it could go either way, but there’s a good chance those concerned about the total already had changed the channel.

What a night.