Big 12 Conference Tournament Bracket Set: Wide-Open Field Should Spell Fun In Kansas City

With the Big 12 regular season in the books, the field is set for the 2022 Big 12 Tournament, and FanDuel Sportsbook has listed Baylor as the slight favorite at +230.

The tournament is being held at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO, with first-round action set to begin on Wednesday, March 9. Quarterfinal games are scheduled for March 10, while semifinal matchups will tip-off on March 11. The tournament will conclude with the conference championship matchup on Saturday, March 12, at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN.

The nine Big 12 teams competing in the tournament are as follows: No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Baylor, No. 3 Texas Tech, No. 4 Texas, No. 5 TCU, No. 6 Iowa State, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 8 Kansas State, and No. 9 West Virginia.

Odds To Win Big 12 Tournament Baylor: +230 Kansas: +260 Texas Tech: +380 Texas: +650 TCU: +1600 Oklahoma: +1600 Iowa State: +1900 Kansas State: +3200 West Virginia: +3500

No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Baylor, and No. 3 Texas Tech are all tightly packed among the top of the odds board at +260, +230, and +380, respectively. No. 4 Texas trails not too far behind at +650 until a significant drop-off leaves the remainder of the league at +1600 or longer odds.

The tournament winner will qualify for the NCAA Tournament via an automatic bid, aka March Madness. An automatic bid is awarded to the team that wins their respective conference, thus clinching an NCAA tournament berth, which begins on March 15-16 with the First Four.

The field of 68 is announced on Selection Sunday, March 13, at 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS, with the Final Four on April 2 and the Championship Game on Monday, April 4.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

Game 1: No. 8 Kansas State vs. No. 9 West Virginia, 7:00 p.m., ESPNU

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

Game 2: No. 4 Texas vs. No. 5 TCU, 12:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Game 3: No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 Winner, 3:00 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Game 4: No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 7 Oklahoma, 7:00 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Game 5: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Iowa State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner, 7:00 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Game 7: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

SATURDAY, MARCH 12 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Game 8: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner, 7:00 p.m., ESPN