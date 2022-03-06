Big East Conference Tournament Bracket Set: Plus-Money Across The Board at MSG

The tournament is being held at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, with first-round action set to begin on Wednesday, March 9. Quarterfinal games are scheduled for March 10, while the semifinal matchups will tip-off on March 11. The tournament will conclude with the conference championship game on Saturday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m. on FOX.

The 11 Big East teams competing in the tournament are as follows: No. 1 Providence, No. 2 Villanova, No. 3 Connecticut, No. 4 Creighton, No. 5 Marquette, No. 6 Seton Hall, No. 7. St. John’s, No. 8 Xavier, No. 9 Butler, No. 10 DePaul, and No. 11 Georgetown.

Villanova: +165 Connecticut: +350 Providence: +500 Marquette: +700 Creighton: +1000 Seton Hall: +1600 St. Johns: +2700 Xavier: +3000 Butler: +3500 DePaul: +6500 Georgetown: +41000 Villanova currently sits at the shortest odds despite being the No. 2 seed while regular-season champion Providence has the third-shortest odds behind both the Wildcats and UConn Huskies. Nova completed a season sweep of the Friars and are favored by most metrics. Marquette (+700) and Creighton (+1000) trail not too far behind as respectable dark horses.

The winner at Madison Square Garden will qualify for the NCAA Tournament via an automatic bid, aka March Madness. An automatic bid is awarded to the team that wins their respective conference, thus clinching an NCAA tournament berth, which begins on March 15-16 with the First Four.

The field of 68 is announced a week from today on Selection Sunday, March 13, at 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS with the Final Four April 2 and the Championship Game on Monday, April. 4.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

Game 1: No. 8 Xavier vs. No. 9 Butler, 4:30 p.m., FS1 Game 2: No. 7 St. John’s vs. No. 10 DePaul, 7:00 p.m., FS1 Game 3: No. 6 Seton Hall vs. No. 11 Georgetown, 9:30 p.m., FS1

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Providence, 12:00 p.m., FS1 Game 5: No. 4 Creighton vs. No. 5 Marquette, 2:30 p.m., FS1 Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Villanova, 7:00 p.m., FS1 Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 Connecticut, 9:30 p.m., FS1

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 9:00 p.m., FS1

SATURDAY, MARCH 12 â CHAMPIONSHIP

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 6:30 p.m., FOX