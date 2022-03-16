Bills Ink Deal with Super Bowl Champ Von Miller by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports the Buffalo Bills have agreed to a deal with free-agent linebacker Von Miller.

The #Bills quietly worked on Von Miller all day, though the #Rams did not quit. Sean McVay in particulary was tugging at his heart strings. In the end… Buffalo wins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022

Miller was an integral part of the Los Angeles Rams’ run to the Super Bowl, appearing in eight games last season, recording 31 tackles and five sacks. A trade deadline acquisition from the Denver Broncos, where he spent most of his 10-year career, Miller has recorded more than 540 tackles and 115.5 sacks in his career.

In a deal reportedly worth six years and $120 million, Miller joins a stout Bills defense ranked first in DVOA last season. Buffalo allowed 17 points per game and only 272.8 yards to opponents last season–both league-leading.

Buffalo, winning the AFC East, posted an 11-6 record last season, making the playoffs for the third consecutive season, before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

Buffalo is +850 to win Super Bowl LVII on FanDuel Sportsbook and are the current favorites to win the AFC at +360.