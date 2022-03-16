Bills Ink Deal with Super Bowl Champ Von Miller

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports the Buffalo Bills have agreed to a deal with free-agent linebacker Von Miller.

Miller was an integral part of the Los Angeles Rams’ run to the Super Bowl, appearing in eight games last season, recording 31 tackles and five sacks. A trade deadline acquisition from the Denver Broncos, where he spent most of his 10-year career, Miller has recorded more than 540 tackles and 115.5 sacks in his career.

In a deal reportedly worth six years and $120 million, Miller joins a stout Bills defense ranked first in DVOA last season. Buffalo allowed 17 points per game and only 272.8 yards to opponents last season–both league-leading.

Buffalo, winning the AFC East, posted an 11-6 record last season, making the playoffs for the third consecutive season, before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

Buffalo is +850 to win Super Bowl LVII on FanDuel Sportsbook and are the current favorites to win the AFC at +360.

