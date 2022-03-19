Blackhawks have traded Brandon Hagel to Lightning by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Chicago Blackhawks have traded forward Brandon Hagel to the Tampa Bay Lightning, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.

The Lightning also receive 2022 and 2024 fourth-round picks from the Hawks, while Chicago gets a haul in 2023 and 2024 first-round picks from the Lightning along with forwards Boris Katchouk and Taylor Raddysh.

Hagel has had a breakout season this year with 21 goals and 37 points in 55 games. Hagel will likely play on the third line with Tampa as they look to replace forwards like Yanni Gourde and Tyler Johnson, who left during the offseason.

One negative on Hagel changing zip codes is he will no longer have the luxury of playing with his usual linemates of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. He won’t be skating with anyone nearly as talented on the third line with the Lightning.

This season, the Lightning are looking for a three-peat and are tied with the Calgary Flames at +900 to bring the Stanley Cup back to Tampa Bay.