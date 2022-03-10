Bobby Wagner Odds: Patriots Atop Betting Market For Ex-Seahawks Star? Will New England target Wagner to bolster its linebacker corps? by Ricky Doyle 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Seattle Seahawks parted with two franchise cornerstones this week, first agreeing to trade quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and then releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Such ends an era in the Emerald City, while also raising the question: Which team will sign Wagner now that he’s a free agent?

Bovada released odds on where Wagner will play to begin the 2022 NFL season, and as of Wednesday night, the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys were listed as co-favorites at +300.

Here’s the full list of odds, per Bovada:

New England Patriots +300

Dallas Cowboys +300

Green Bay Packers +400

Los Angeles Chargers +600

Los Angeles Rams +700

Denver Broncos +800

Philadelphia Eagles +900

Baltimore Ravens +1000

Carolina Panthers +1200

Miami Dolphins +1500

Bobby Wagner, who turns 32 in June, is a six-time first-team All-Pro and a two-time second-team All-Pro. He’s earned eight Pro Bowl selections in his 10-year career since being selected by Seattle in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

The Patriots need help at the second level of their defense, as Dont’a Hightower, Jamie Collins and Ja’Whaun Bentley all are set to become free agents. And Wagner still is one of the NFL’s best inside linebackers, so it might be worthwhile for New England to target the former Seattle star.

Of course, it’s likely the Patriots will have competition if they indeed pursue Wagner in free agency, and it’s unclear what he’ll prioritize on the open market. Wagner, for what it’s worth, serves as his own agent.