Boston's Jaylen Brown Will Not Return To Game vs. Hawks

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (ankle) will not return to Tuesday’s matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, per NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin.

#Celtics say it’s a right ankle sprain for Jaylen. He will not return tonight. https://t.co/AVZRjl3Pot — Abby Chin (@tvabby) March 2, 2022

Brown rolled his right ankle on the foot of Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter and went straight to the locker room. Soon after, Chin reported that the former All-Star would not return to the action. It could be a significant long-term loss depending on the severity, with Brown averaging 23.7 points per game this season. It also doesn’t help Boston’s odds to battle back against Atlanta tonight.

Boston has found form recently; winning 13 of their past 16 games and losing their second-leading scorer for an extended period would be a crucial blow. Updates on Brown will be something to monitor in the coming hours and heading into Thursday’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

